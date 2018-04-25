COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces westbound Interstate 55/64 will be closed to all traffic from east of the MLK Exit Ramp to the bridge over Riverpark Drive in East St. Louis, Illinois beginning Friday, April 28, 2018 at 9:00 AM until Monday, April 30, 2018 at 5:00 AM.

Additional lane restrictions will be encountered along westbound Interstate 55/70 east of Illinois Route 203 and along westbound Interstate 64 at 18th Street in St. Clair County to safely direct traffic to detour routes. This closure and lane restrictions are required to complete emergency pavement patching on WB I-55/64. Work is being completed by Keeley & Sons Construction.

Westbound traffic will be detoured to I-70 and I-255. Advance message boards and signing will be in place to direct motorists. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org.

