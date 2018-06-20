COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced there will be periodic daytime closures on I-70, 4 miles west of Pocahontas beginning Monday, June 25, 2018, between the hours of 6:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting. These closures are necessary to complete bridge deck replacement of the Baumann Road structure over I-70.

These improvements are expected to be completed by October 1, 2018. Please stay alert and use extra caution when approaching and driving through the work zone.

The Contractor on this project is The Kilian Corporation of Mascoutah, Illinois.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.