IDOT announces lane closures for week of Dec. 31

Motorists should be aware of the following on-going closures:

CLINTON COUNTY

IL 161 over Crooked Creek west of Centralia will be closed beginning Wednesday, January 2, 2019. The closure is necessary to replace the existing structure crossing Crooked Creek and three adjoining box culverts. IL 161 is scheduled to reopen at this location in December 2019. A detour route will be posted utilizing IL 127, US 50, and US 51. (PAG)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Martin Luther King Bridge closed to perform extensive repairs to the ramps and roadways leading to the bridge and will remain closed through early fall of 2019. During this closure period, there will also be four weekend closures of I-55/64 southbound/westbound and two nighttime lane closures of I-55/64. (JTC)

IL 15 just east of IL 159 in Belleville reduced to one lane in each direction to make repairs to both the eastbound and westbound bridges over Richland Creek. The bridge carrying eastbound traffic closed and a crossover will be utilized moving two-way traffic across the westbound bridge. This project is expected to be completed by winter of 2018.