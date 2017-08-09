COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions may be encountered in the northbound lanes of Illinois 157, north of Governor's Parkway in Edwardsville , Illinois. These lane restrictions will be in place from Thursday, August 10, 2017, through Friday, August 11, 2017. These restrictions are required for soil monitoring and ground water investigations. Work is being completed by Herlacher Angleton Associates, LLP.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org.

