COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane restriction will be encountered on eastbound I-70 at mile marker 1 in East St. Louis. On Wednesday, August 1, 2018, the right lane will be closed at 6:30 a.m. for a bridge joint repair and should be re-opened by 3 p.m.

If you are traveling eastbound from Missouri on the Stan Musial Veteran’s Memorial Bridge, expect significant traffic delays crossing the bridge. Motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

