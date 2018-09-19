COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane and ramp closure will be encountered on Eastbound I-55/70 at IL 157 in Collinsville. On Thursday, September 20, weather permitting, the right lane of Eastbound I-55/70 will be closed between 7:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The Eastbound Entrance Ramp from IL 157 will also be closed. These closures are needed to perform pavement patching operations.

Significant traffic delays are anticipated, motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that all motorists be patient and use additional caution when travelling near and through these work zones.

Additional information is available at www.stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

