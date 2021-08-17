JERSEYVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 16 between Grange Hall Rd. and the Macoupin Co. Line on Thursday, August 19, 2021, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers. These restrictions are needed to place a new asphalt surface and the work is expected to be completed by mid-November.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is the C. E. Mahoney Co. of Swansea, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.