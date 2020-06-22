CHESTER – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that Illinois Route 3 just south of Chester at the Mary’s River will be closed beginning on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, weather permitting. A marked detour will be utilized to move traffic around the closure. This work is necessary to complete bridge repairs and is expected to be completed and reopened by mid-August 2020.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Article continues after sponsor message

The contractor on this project is E.T. Simonds from Carbondale, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.