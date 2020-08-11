NEW BADEN – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that I-64 in Clinton County from 0.3 mi East of the St. Clair County Line to the Washington County Line will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning Monday, August 17, 2020, weather permitting. This work will take place daily between the hours of 6:00 PM and 8:00 AM. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and complete asphalt resurfacing. Work is expected to be completed by late October 2020.

Motorists should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to construction signage and watch for changing conditions, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is The Kilian Corporation of Mascoutah, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

