COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that a daytime lane closure will be encountered on westbound I-55/64, near the exit ramp to southbound IL 3, east of the Poplar Street Bridge.

Weather permitting, the right lane of westbound I-55/64 will be closed at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, January 29, 2016. The left lane and the ramp to southbound IL 3 will remain open to traffic during this work. It is anticipated this work will be completed by 3:00 p.m. the same day.

The lane restriction is needed to repair the bridge expansion joint.

Significant traffic delays are anticipated, motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that all motorists be patient and use additional caution when travelling near and through this work zone. Please slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones.

Additional information is available at http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/ . For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

