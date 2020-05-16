EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the daytime closure of the center lane northbound and southbound on I-55 between Exchange Avenue and 3rd Street on Monday, May 18th. The closure will be done to repair a damaged concrete barrier wall.

Article continues after sponsor message

The East St, Louis Maintenance Yard will make the needed repairs. Full access will be restored as soon as possible.



Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.