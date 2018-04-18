COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions will be encountered along northbound and southbound Interstate 255, from Illinois Route 157 to Illinois Route 15 in St. Clair County.

These lane restrictions have been in place since Monday, April 9, 2018, and should continue until approximately July 2, 2018. These restrictions are required to complete emergency pavement patching on I-255. Work is being completed by Kinney Contracting, Inc.

Article continues after sponsor message

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. Motorists should consider alternate routes: To access the JB Bridge from I-255 southbound utilize I-55 westbound to IL 3 (Exit 1) southbound in East St. Louis or I-55/70 to Exit 11 to IL 157 southbound to I-255 southbound. For I-255 northbound consider utilizing IL 3 northbound at Exit 10 to I-55 eastbound or IL 157 eastbound at Exit 13 to I-55/70 westbound to I-255 northbound.

The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

More like this:

Related Video: