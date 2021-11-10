ALTON– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a complete directional closure of the southbound lanes IL 3 between IL 140 and Broadway beginning at 5:00 am on Monday, November 15, 2021, weather permitting. The restrictions for this stage of work will have all the southbound lanes completely closed until work is completed at 6:00 pm on Saturday, November 20, 2021. This stage of construction is needed to continue to do pavement repairs.

A marked detour will direct people to College Ave., to Washington Ave., and onto Broadway. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

This stage of construction is part of the larger Homer Adams Parkway resurfacing project that will include many additional lane restrictions. The times and locations of future restrictions will be announced as the project continues. The entire project is expected to be completed by June 2022.

The contractor on this project is the C. E. Mahoney Co. of Swansea, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

