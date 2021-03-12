EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a closure of the ramp from EB I-70 to EB I-64 beginning March 15, 2021 at 6:30 am, weather permitting, to allow for bridge joint repairs. This closure is expected to last approximately one week. A marked detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Use of alternate routes should be considered, when possible, to avoid the work area.

Advance warning signs and message boards will be in place to warn motorists of this closure. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

