HARDIN - The Joe Page Bridge is vital for motorists getting in and out of Hardin and Calhoun County. Illinois Department of Transportation made an announcement today of a brief upcoming closure from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12 to caution motorists of the work much in advance so people could plan an alternate route.

IDOT said the Joe Page Bridge in Hardin will be closed to through traffic on Dec. 11 and 12, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m and will be in a lifted position to perform maintenance. The Joe Page Bridge carries traffic from Illinois Route 16/100 over the Illinois River in Hardin.

IDOT emphasized this road closure will only take place during the above-mentioned dates and times.

"Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes during this time frame as no vehicular traffic will be allowed to cross the bridge," IDOT said in a statement.

The general contractor on this project is Keeley & Sons, Inc., of East St. Louis.

John Adcock is the supervising field engineer on the project. If you have any questions concerning this project, you may contact him at (618) 346-3352.

Additional information is available at http://stl-traffic.org

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

