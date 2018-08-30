COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the closure of IL 140 at Indian Creek near Meadowbrook at 8:00 AM TODAY (Aug. 30) . An inspection of the shoulder and traffic patterns leading to the structure determined the temporary efforts made last night were insufficient to ensure the operational safety of IL 140 over the Labor Day weekend with the current weather forecast. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes while more substantial repairs are made.

Based upon the anticipated repair scope, we plan to have this roadway reopened by 5 PM today . District 8 Operations and IDOT Day Labor forces will combine to make the needed repairs.

It is anticipated this closure will result in traffic delays. Travel times will be affected on most roads in the vicinity of this closure. Motorists are encouraged to allow additional travel time in this area. Advance dynamic message boards are being deployed to warn motorists in advance of this closure. The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, and exercise extreme caution when travelling anywhere near this closure.

Additional information is available at www.stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8

