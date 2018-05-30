NORTHEAST OF EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) today made an announcement of a change that will be noticed by residents from Edwardsville/Glen Carbon/Hamel and other area motorists.

IDOT said a change in the lane closures on Interstate 55 from mile-marker 24 to mile-marker 26 north of Illinois 143 will start Thursday, May 31, 2018, weather permitting.

Interstate 55 will continue to be restricted to one lane in each direction; however, traffic will be switched over to the southbound bridge, allowing work to begin on the northbound structure, IDOT said.

"The new configuration will be used throughout the remainder of the project," IDOT said in a release. "The work is expected to be complete by the end of September 2018. Motorists are urged to use caution, obey all warning signs and allow extra time when traveling through the work zone."

The General Contractor on this project is Keller Corporation of Glen Carbon, Illinois.

For more, follow the IDOT Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

