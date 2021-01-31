EAST ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today Illinois Route 143 will be closed to all traffic between Enviro Way and Cpl. Belchik Memorial Expressway from 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. on Monday, February 1.

Traffic will be able to detour to either Illinois Route 3 or Broadway Avenue, in Alton, during this period.

"This closure is necessary to allow for demolition of an existing building adjacent to Illinois Route 143," IDOT spokesperson Joe Monroe said. "Demolition work is being completed by Spirtas Wrecking Company.

"Local police will be deployed to warn motorists of this temporary closure and assist with detouring traffic. If possible, please plan to avoid the area Monday morning."

Monroe closed by saying: "Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes is encouraged. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment."

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

