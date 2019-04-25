COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that it will close a ramp that carries traffic from northbound Black Lane to westbound I-55/I-70 on Friday, April 26, 2019, weather permitting, to repair the bridge's driving surface.

IDOT said it is anticipated the ramp will be reopened by the same day of the repairs, but advised that people take alternate routes during the day.

The ramp will be closed to traffic at 7:30 a.m. on April 26, 2019.

"Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area," IDOT said. "To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment."

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

