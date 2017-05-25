CHAMPAIGN – Six airports have been selected as winners of the 2017 Airport of the Year award presented by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The awards were presented today during the Illinois Aviation Conference in Champaign.

Honored this year were Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion, Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling, Macomb Municipal Airport in Macomb, Sparta Community Airport in Sparta, Tri-County Airport in Elmwood and Riverside Medical Center Hospital Heliport in Kankakee.

Each facility was acknowledged for their accomplishments throughout the year, including an outstanding partnership with IDOT and a strong commitment to customer safety and satisfaction. Among the award considerations are cooperation and coordination with the state by airport management and staff, facility safety record, promotion of seminars and aviation events, and maintenance of the facility.

“The support and commitment of our state’s aviation community helps Illinois to strengthen its status as the transportation hub of North America,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn. “These awards are our way of recognizing the tremendous dedication exhibited by airports and heliports throughout Illinois. Our sincere congratulations go out to all of this year’s recipients.”

This year’s recipients are:

• Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois—Primary Airport of the Year

• Chicago Executive Airport—Reliever Airport of the Year

• Macomb Municipal Airport—General Aviation-Runway greater than 5,000 feet Airport of the Year

• Sparta Community Airport—General Aviation-Runway 5,000 feet or less Airport of the Year

• Tri-County Airport—Private–Open to the Public Airport of the Year

• Riverside Medical Center— Heliport of the Year



For contact information for each airport, click here. To learn more about aviation in Illinois, click here.

