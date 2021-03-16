



ALHAMBRA – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 140 between IL 160 and the Bond County line, on Monday, March 22, 2021, weather permitting.

These restrictions will be changed to a round-the-clock lane closure beginning on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Two-way traffic will be maintained through this lane closure using temporary traffic signals. The lane closure is needed to complete a box culvert replacement and the work related to the lane closure is expected to be completed by mid-May 2021. After the box culvert work is complete, the contractor will again be using intermittent lane restrictions to construct a new asphalt surface. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of June 2021.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is the Christ Brothers Asphalt of Lebanon, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

