SPRINGFIELD – In advance of opening day, ride inspectors with the Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) spent a week at the State Fairgrounds Midway certifying rides and attractions to confirm they are safe for use when the gates open on August 12th.

“A sure sign of summer is the Illinois State Fair and we know Illinoisans are excited about its return. Amusement ride inspectors with the Illinois Department of Labor have been making sure the rides and attractions meet the required standards, and they’ll continue to do so throughout the fair. We want fairgoers to be confident they can have an enjoyable time on the midway,” saidIllinois Department of Labor Director Michael Kleinik.

IDOL is responsible for enforcing the state’s Amusement Ride and Attractions Safety Act. Once amusement rides and attractions pass IDOL inspection, they receive a “permit-to-operate.”

The Illinois State Fair is the second largest undertaking by IDOL ride inspectors. The largest is the month-long inspection of Six Flags Great America before it opens for the season. Six inspectors work at the fairgrounds for a week inspecting rides before the gates open. Additionally, one inspector will be at the fair for each day of operation.

If you determine no permit was issued or need to report an accident or unsafe conditions with an amusement ride or attraction, you should call the Department of Labor during business hours at 217-782-9347 or after hours at 217-299-5512.

You can learn more about IDOL’s amusement ride and attractions safety operations, submit a complaint and see a picture of a ‘permit-to-operate’ here: Amusement Ride And Attractions Safety.

