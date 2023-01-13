CHICAGO - The last day of the Open Enrollment Period for the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace is Sunday, January 15, 2023. An extra month was added again this year, allowing people more time to purchase health insurance coverage.

Federal CMS enrollment numbers show that 332,460 Illinoisians have selected ACA Marketplace plans since the start of Open Enrollment on November 1, and the total number of Americans who signed up for coverage is nearly 15.9 million. *

“This year, the Illinois enrollment numbers for the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace increased by nearly 10,000 compared to last year’s Open Enrollment Period, and we still have a few days left until the deadline,” said IDOI Director Dana Popish Severinghaus. “So, if you need coverage, I encourage you to visit Getcoveredillinois.gov where you can get free enrollment assistance and find out if you may qualify for financial help. We’re here to help guide you through your health coverage journey.”

Get Covered Illinois (GCI), a division of the Illinois Department of Insurance, is the official health

marketplace or "exchange" for Illinois consumers to purchase quality, affordable health insurance,

facilitated by the federal government through the ACA Marketplace.

“Financial assistance to help reduce monthly insurance premiums is still available to many people, thanks to the Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act which continued the expansion of advanced premium tax credits,” said Get Covered Illinois Executive Director Laura Pellikan. “However, those tax credits, also known as subsidies, are only available if you buy coverage directly through the ACA Marketplace at Getcoveredillinois.gov or Healthcare.gov.”

According to Healthcare.gov, four in five customers nationwide will be able to find health care coverage for $10 or less per month after the subsidies.

For more information on ACA Marketplace Open Enrollment visit: www.Getcoveredillinois.gov

