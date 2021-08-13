CHICAGO – On Sunday, August 15th, the 2021 Special Enrollment Period (SEP) in Response to COVID-19 will close.

The Biden-Harris Administration opened the SEP for the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace in February. Since then, more than 47-thousand Illinoisans have selected new health plans-- nearly double the enrollment during the same period last year. *

IDOI Acting Director Dana Popish Severinghaus encourages eligible Illinoisans to select and enroll in a plan before the deadline. “If you need health insurance, there is still time to find an affordable health plan on the ACA Marketplace,” said Popish Severinghaus. “More than 2.5 million people nationwide have already purchased health coverage during this Special Enrollment Period.”

Additionally, the American Rescue Plan, signed by President Biden earlier this year, offers increased savings for many consumers who buy health insurance directly through the ACA Marketplace at Healthcare.gov or Getcoveredillinois.gov. Even consumers currently enrolled in a plan can update their application to check for extra savings.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The increased tax credits provided through the American Rescue Plan can help eligible Illinoisans reduce their health insurance premiums and out-of-pocket expenses,”said Get Covered Illinois Executive Director Laura Pellikan. “Federal CMS data shows that returning consumers can save an average of 40% off monthly insurance premiums for ACA Marketplace plans after enhanced tax credits.” Pellikan said consumers can visit www.getcoveredillinois.gov to get free enrollment assistance and find out if they qualify for financial help.

Get Covered Illinois (GCI), a division of the Illinois Department of Insurance, is the official health marketplace or “exchange” for Illinois consumers to purchase quality, affordable health insurance, facilitated by the federal government through the ACA Marketplace.

For more information on the 2021 Special Enrollment Period in Response to COVID-19 for the ACA Marketplace and the American Rescue Plan, visit:

www.getcoveredillinois.gov

* For the period February 15, 2021 – July 31, 2021

More than 2.5 Million Americans Gain Health Coverage During Special Enrollment Period

More like this: