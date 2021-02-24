SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) has released final harvest numbers from the 2020 hemp growing season. IDOA issued 802 Hemp Growers licenses for the 2020 season. Hemp farmers reported 2,734 acres planted resulting in 2,392 acres harvested. The 2020 numbers are down from 2019 just over 2,800 acres for total harvested crop.

“The hemp industry, just like many others was hit by the pandemic,” said IDOA Division of Cannabis Manager David Lakeman. “Workforce safety challenges, pandemic-related impacts on the market, and some initial issues with processing all contributed to a more difficult year for the hemp industry. Despite these challenges, the Illinois hemp industry continued to demonstrate resilience and strength. IDOA remains committed to being a good partner to the industry, and we look forward to the 2021 growing season.”

Harvest numbers have been broken down into four distinct categories. Farmers reported harvesting 1,278,00 pounds of flower, 39,000 pounds of seed, 8,500 pounds of grain and 48,000 pounds of fiber.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture is currently accepting applications for the 2021 Hemp growing season. If you are interested in growing or processing hemp, please visit our website at https://agrlicensing.illinois.gov/Industrial_Hemp/

Units

2020 Totals

Total Greenhouse Acres Planted

122

Total Greenhouse Acres Harvested

106

Total Field Acres Planted

2,612

Total Field Acres Harvested

2,286

Total Acres Planted

2,734

Total Acres Harvested

2,392

Percent Harvested

87%

Yield-Grain lbs

8,500

Yield-Fiber lbs

48,000

Yield-Flower lbs

1,278,000

Yield-Seed lbs

39,000

