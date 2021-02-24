IDOA Releases 2020 Hemp Harvest Numbers
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) has released final harvest numbers from the 2020 hemp growing season. IDOA issued 802 Hemp Growers licenses for the 2020 season. Hemp farmers reported 2,734 acres planted resulting in 2,392 acres harvested. The 2020 numbers are down from 2019 just over 2,800 acres for total harvested crop.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“The hemp industry, just like many others was hit by the pandemic,” said IDOA Division of Cannabis Manager David Lakeman. “Workforce safety challenges, pandemic-related impacts on the market, and some initial issues with processing all contributed to a more difficult year for the hemp industry. Despite these challenges, the Illinois hemp industry continued to demonstrate resilience and strength. IDOA remains committed to being a good partner to the industry, and we look forward to the 2021 growing season.”
Harvest numbers have been broken down into four distinct categories. Farmers reported harvesting 1,278,00 pounds of flower, 39,000 pounds of seed, 8,500 pounds of grain and 48,000 pounds of fiber.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture is currently accepting applications for the 2021 Hemp growing season. If you are interested in growing or processing hemp, please visit our website at https://agrlicensing.illinois.gov/Industrial_Hemp/
Units
2020 Totals
Total Greenhouse Acres Planted
122
Total Greenhouse Acres Harvested
106
Total Field Acres Planted
2,612
Total Field Acres Harvested
Article continues after sponsor message
2,286
Total Acres Planted
2,734
Total Acres Harvested
2,392
Percent Harvested
87%
Yield-Grain lbs
8,500
Yield-Fiber lbs
48,000
Yield-Flower lbs
1,278,000
Yield-Seed lbs
39,000
More like this: