Complimentary admission for adults 60 years of age and older

Springfield – On Monday, August 15th, the Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) will host a variety of activities for seniors, their families and friends during Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair. Events hosted by IDoA will be held in the air-conditioned Illinois Building located near the fairground main gate. Attendees 60 years of age and older will receive free admittance into the fair.

In addition to the Senior Day activities, IDoA will be holding a Grandparent/Grandchild contest on August 18th at 2pm in the Illinois Building. Participants will be judged on resemblance, costumes, talent and interviews and cash prizes will be awarded.

“We always look forward to participating in the Illinois State Fair. Thanks to our innovative staff and partner agencies, our activities are the perfect blend of fun and informative. They provide families with an opportunity to bond over entertaining games while learning more about the various programs and services available to older adults and their families through our Department,” said IDoA Director Jean Bohnhoff.

Among the many events taking place on Senior Day, IDoA is bringing back some fan favorites, including the “NOT SO Newlywed Game,” where couples ages 50 and older test how much they really know about their spouse, and the Illinois Senior Spelling Bee State Finals, where regional Senior Bee champions from across the state will square off.

Director Bohnhoff will also present awards to two of our 2015 Outstanding Caregiver award recipients – Sharon Rigler of Pekin and Sandra Foster from Washington. Sharon and Sandra are being recognized for their exemplary work; their dedication to and compassion for their clients is a testament to their selflessness and character. IDoA is pleased to present Sharon and Sandra with a plaque and a personal letter from Governor Rauner acknowledging their contributions.

Seniors and their families are encouraged to take advantage of the free health screenings and assessments such as:

Blood Pressure and Cholesterol Screenings offered by the Illinois Department of Public Health Flu Clinic (Flu Immunizations);

Memory Assessment provided by Center for Alzheimer’s Disease & Related Disorders at SIU School of Medicine;

Cancer Risk Factors and Warning Signs Assessment conducted by Simmons Cancer Institute at SIU School of Medicine;

Bone Density Screenings by the Memorial Medical Center Orthopedic Department;

Stroke Risk Facts and Warning Signs Assessment provided by Memorial Medical Center Comprehensive Stroke Center;

Sleep Apnea Screenings conducted by Memoria Medical Center Sleep Disorders Center; and

Depression and Anxiety Screenings offered by Taylorville Memorial Hospital and Senior Life Solutions

IDoA also thanks representatives from our sister agencies, organizations and private companies who will provide information about services and programs available to older adults and their families throughout the entire fair, including:

AARP

Battery Specialists

Healthy Home Store LLC

Illinois Attorney General’s Office

Illinois Department of Public Health

Illinois Department of Veteran’s Affairs

Illinois Lion’s Club

Illinois Secretary of State’s Office

Illinois State Beekeepers Association

Illinois State Employees Association Retirees

Illinois State Treasurer’s Office

Kitchen Craft

Oasis Senior Center

Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition

Memorial Health System – Human Resources Department

Superior Products, Inc.

U.S. Social Security Administration

Watkins Home Products

Senior Day activities are sponsored by Central Illinois Senior Celebration, the Association of Illinois Senior Centers, and Humana; Grandparent/Grandchild contest is sponsored by Springfield Supportive Living. Some events require pre-registration; to pre-register or for more information, call (217) 524-6911 or (800) 252-8966.

More information about IDoA can be found by calling (800) 252-8966 (TTY 888-206-1327 for the hearing impaired) or by visiting www.state.il.us/aging.

