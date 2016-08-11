IDoA hosts Senior Day at Illinois State Fair
Springfield – The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) will host a variety of activities for seniors, their families and friends during Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair. The event is open to the public and adults age 60 and older will receive complimentary admittance into the fair. A booth with additional information about IDoA and the programs and services it provides will also be available.Senior Day will be held beginning at 9am on Monday, August 15th.
When: Monday, August 15, 10:45 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Where: Illinois Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds
What: Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair
10:45AM: Welcome & Introduction by Paul Palazzolo
Remarks from Director Poe & Director Bohnhoff
11:00AM: Presentation of the 2015 Outstanding Caregiver of the Year Award to Sharon Rigler of PekinArticle continues after sponsor message
and Sandra Foster of Washington.
11:05AM: NOT SO Newlywed Game – sponsored by Central Illinois Senior Celebration
Cash prizes of $100 and $50 will be awarded to first and second place respectively
1:00PM: 2016 Illinois Senior Spelling Bee Finals – sponsored by Assoc. of Illinois Senior Centers & Humana
When: Thursday, August 18, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Illinois Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds
What: Grandparent/Grandchild – sponsored by Springfield Supportive Living
Cash prizes of $150, $100, and $50 will be awarded to the first, second, and third place respectively
Contact: Anyone interested in pre-registering for events including the “NOT SO Newlywed Game” and the Grandparent/Grandchild contest should contact (217) 524-6911 or (800) 252-8966.
