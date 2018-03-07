SPRINGFIELD, IL – Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Raymond Poe has appointed Luke Sailer the new Division Manager of Fair and Promotional Services. The Division of Fairs & Promotional Services oversees the bureaus of Illinois State Fair, Du Quoin State Fair, Business Services and County Fairs & Horse Racing.

“Luke’s management experience combined with his southern Illinois agricultural background makes for a winning combination when it comes to the management of state and county agricultural fairs. His familiarity with non-fair events and the need to utilize these facilities throughout the year will also serve him well in this position,” said Ag Director Raymond Poe. “His enthusiasm and leadership experience make him a great fit and we look forward to working with him to create successful fairs and events in the future.”

Sailer, a Carmi native, has been with the Department of Agriculture for three years. In that time, he has served as the Bureau Chief of Business Services and the Assistant Illinois State Fair Manager under previous Division Manager Kevin Gordon.

“I’m very honored and excited for this opportunity. I have a passion for our state and county fairs and want them to continue to grow and be successful,” said Sailer. “These fairs showcase our state’s number one industry. These events are great economic drivers for the State of Illinois and local communities. I want to continue to build on the successes of the past while continuing to modernize our events going forward.”

Mark your calendars for the 2018 Illinois State Fair, August 9th – 19th, in Springfield, IL., and the 2018 Du Quoin State Fair, August 24th – September 3rd in Du Quoin, IL.

