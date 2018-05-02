SPRINGFIELD – With the start of the Illinois State Fair just 100 days away and the start of the Du Quoin State Fair not far behind, Agriculture Director Raymond Poe is unveiling the theme of the 2018 Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs: Celebrate Illinois: 200 Years of Amazing! As in years past, the two fairs will share the same theme in an effort to create synergies from fair to fair and unite the state behind our number one industry.

“The Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs are the perfect place to showcase 200 years of our state’s history,” said Agriculture Director Raymond Poe. “Agriculture is the backbone of our state and its economy. Each year, the Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs celebrate the best of what is born, built, and grown in our state. Adding the bicentennial to the fair’s lineup only adds to our celebration.”

“To perform or compete at the state fairs is considered, by many, a crowning achievement,” said State Fair Manager Luke Sailer. “This is where we celebrate the best of Illinois agriculture, where we celebrate our history, our achievements, and the end of summer. We hope all Illinoisans will join us this August as we ‘Celebrate Illinois’ at the Illinois and DuQuoin State Fairs.”

Each year, the Twilight Parade steps off on the opening night of the fairs to serve as the official kickoff to the annual showcase. Celebrate Illinois: 200 Years of Amazing! will be the theme of the 2018 Twilight Parade in both Springfield and Du Quoin. In Springfield, applications for participation in the parade will be accepted May 1 – July 9. Applications will be made available on the state fair website www.illinoisstatefair.info. In Du Quoin, parade applications will be accepted June 1-August 13. Applications for the southern Illinois parade will be available online at www.duquoinstatefair.net.



Mark your calendars for the 2018 Illinois & Du Quoin State Fairs. Stay connected on social media so you don’t miss out on our exciting announcements and events.

Illinois State Fair Du Quoin State Fair

August 9-19 August 24-September 3

www.illinoisstatefair.infowww.duquoinstatefair.net

www.facebook.com/ILStateFairwww.facebook.com/DuquoinStateFair

www.twitter.com/ILStateFairwww.twitter.com/DQStateFair

