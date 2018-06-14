SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will conduct an auction of its inventory of confiscated and abandoned property at the IDNR Jack Perschbacher Service Center, 505 Tenth Street, Pawnee, Illinois 62558 on Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Bidder registration for the auction will begin at 8:00 a.m., with the auction beginning at 10:00 a.m. Potential bidders may inspect the merchandise beginning at 8:00 a.m. the day of the sale. The auction merchandise will not be available for inspection prior to the gates opening at 8:00 a.m. on June 23. There will be limited parking for vehicles, without trailers, on the west end of the facility. All other parking will be along the streets. Do not block driveways or fire hydrants when parking.

Buyers will be responsible to pay an 15% buyer’s fee in addition to the price they bid. For example, a buyer who bids $100.00 for an item, with the 15% buyer’s fee added, would pay an actual cost of $115.00.

No firearms, ATVs, snowmobiles, watercraft or vehicles will be sold.

Among some of the items offered at the auction are:

• 244 assorted deer hunting tree stands and ladders

• 33 compound bows

• 11 crossbows

• 57 sport fishing rods and reels

• 58 leg hold and conibear traps

• 25 commercial fishing hoop nets

• 37 trail cameras

• 5 live traps

• 5 bicycles

• Boxes of cut up deer antlers and several assorted coolers.

All the above quantities are approximate.

All the property at the auction will be sold as-is, and all sales will be final. Forms of payment accepted include Visa, MasterCard, Discover, cash, cashier’s check, personal or business checks, The IDNR reserves the right to reject the payment or identification of any bidder if their acceptance appears not to be in the best interest of the State of Illinois.

Buyers must take immediate possession of property purchased, and unclaimed items will be disposed of.

Aumann Auctions, Inc. will be the auctioneer.

Boy Scout Troop 73 from Pawnee and Troop 77 from Raymond will be on site to sell food and beverages.

Confiscated and abandoned property auctions are conducted by the IDNR approximately every five years. As required by law, all proceeds from these auctions are deposited into the State Wildlife and Fish Fund. The last auction conducted in 2013 netted $53,145.00.

