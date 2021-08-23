SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will be accepting sealed bids this fall for approximately 12 agricultural lease contracts for crop years 2022 – 2025.

The IDNR utilizes agricultural leases as a tool to support wildlife populations and recreational opportunities at sites owned or managed by the IDNR. The leases developed under this program will promote ecologically-sound agricultural practices to improve soil health, minimize soil erosion, improve water quality, and reduce chemical impacts to benefit wildlife populations and their habitats.

The IDNR sites with leases open for bid will be publicly announced on the State of Illinois’ eProcurement system BidBuy. A non-mandatory vendor conference will be conducted for each open lease with details included in the public notice.

Currently, all bidders must register with BidBuy to be eligible to enter into a contract with the State. To register, please go to the following link: https://www.bidbuy.illinois.gov/bso/. When asked for a NIGP code, enter 944-00 (Farming and Ranching) and 944-48 (Hay Farming). Other codes are 944-34 (Corn Farming), 944-76 (Soybean Farming), 944-38 (Crop Farming NEC and Grain Farming NEC). Once registered in BidBuy, prospective bidders will be notified by email when any Ag Lease bid openings are posted. Prospective bidders will need to download and print the necessary forms from the BidBuy website https://www.bidbuy.illinois.gov/bso/ prior to the vendor conference.

In accordance with State and federal law, the State of Illinois does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, physical or mental disability, sexual orientation, or any other protected category in employment, contracts, or any other activity.

For more information visit https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/CLM/Documents/AgLeaseWebsite.pdf or use the information contact listed for each lease in BidBuy.

