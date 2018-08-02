Firearm Deer Permits: Permit applications will be accepted until Aug. 17 for the third lottery drawing for 2018 Illinois firearm and muzzleloader deer permits. For details, check the IDNR website at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/DeerHunting.aspx

Resident Archery Deer Permits: Resident combination and antlerless-only archery deer permits will be available over-the-counter (OTC) from DNR Direct license and permit vendors beginning Aug. 7. Find a vendor link here: http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/LPR/Pages/LicensePermitVendors.aspx

Non-Resident Archery Deer Permits: Illinois Non-Resident Archery Deer combination permits will be available over-the-counter (OTC) from DNR Direct license and permit vendors beginning Aug. 7. The Illinois Archery Deer Season is Oct. 1, 2018 through Jan. 20, 2019.

Fall Wild Turkey Shotgun Season: Hunters may apply through Aug. 20 for the second lottery for 2018 Illinois Fall Wild Turkey Shotgun Season permits. Season dates are Oct. 20-28, 2018. For more information: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/TurkeyHunting.aspx

IDNR Special Wildlife Grants Applications Due Sept. 1: The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is accepting grant applications from not-for-profit organizations and units of government interested in developing projects to enhance wildlife habitat through the Illinois Habitat Fund and the State Pheasant Fund. The IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources administers these special grant programs that are funded by Illinois sportsmen and women through the purchase of Habitat Stamps. Applications for grants this year through the Illinois Habitat Fund and the State Pheasant Fund must be submitted by Sept. 1, 2018. For information on project eligibility, grant applicant registration requirements, and other information about the grant programs, check the IDNR website at this link:

https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/grants/Pages/Special-Wildlife-Funds-Grant-Program.aspx

Grand American: The Amateur Trapshooting Association Grand American World Trapshooting Championships are scheduled for Aug. 1-11 at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta, IL. Check the ATA website for details at www.shootata.com

First Shots During the Grand American: In celebration of National Shooting Sports Month, the National Shooting Sports Foundation will offer First Shots experiences and product demos during the Grand American at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta on Aug. 4 and 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Visit the NSSF First Shots tent for a free introduction or reintroduction to the shooting sports. First Shots participants will be provided with all essential equipment to enjoy a safe, fun experience, plus National Shooting Sports Month shirts and hats. Registration is not required, but encouraged. To pre-register, or for more information, contact Zach Snow at zsnow@nssf.org or 203-545-6614.

Life Before Selfies: How did people record and share images of themselves before selfies? See examples from the Illinois State Museum’s collection, and learn about portraits, daguerreotypes, and photographs from the 1830s to 1930s on Aug. 8. The ISM Research and Collections Center in Springfield will host a “Tales from the Vault” free program – “Self-Presentation from Portraits to Snapchat” – on Wed., Aug. 8 at 12:30 p.m., presented by ISM Curator Erika Holst. "Tales from the Vault" is a collaborative program of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and the Illinois State Museum which allows the public to discover some of the treasures from these institutions' collections. For additional information, phone 217-558-6696.

Conservation World: Make plans to attend the 2018 Illinois State Fair in Springfield – and to spend some time at Conservation World on Aug. 10-19. Conservation World is a 30-acre park on the state fairgrounds filled with family activities including fishing instruction, archery ranges, and expert information on habitat enhancement, state parks, wildlife, fish, and forestry. Conservation World will be open daily from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 10-19.

Archaeology Day at Cahokia Mounds on Aug. 4: The annual Archaeology Day, featuring ancient craft demonstrations, archaeological techniques and artifact processing, tours of excavations, and several hands-on activities, will be held Sat., Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site in Collinsville. The event is sponsored by the Cahokia Archaeological Society and the Cahokia Mounds Museum Society, and is free and open to the public. Skilled craftpersons will demonstrate bow and arrow making, flintknapping and tool use, pottery making, primitive skills, stone carving, fingerweaving and fiber spinning, and more. For more information, call 618-346-5160 or visit www.cahokiamounds.org.

Made in Illinois Super Saturday at ISM on Aug. 4: Can you guess the connection between Wrigley’s gum, Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, and Twinkies? They all originated in Illinois. Families are invited to come to the Illinois State Museum in Springfield on Sat., Aug. 4 to discover more Illinois products at the “Made in Illinois” Super Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Children will make a Native American inspired pinch pot, design a quilt square, and take part in a collaborative art piece with the help of two Illinois artists. Visitors can explore the Museum's Bicentennial exhibition with a family search activity, and enjoy demonstrations of flint knapping, quilting, knitting, and weaving by Central Illinois crafters and artisans. For additional information, contact elizabeth.bazan@illinois.gov or phone 217-558-6696. Super Saturday programs at the Illinois State Museum are sponsored by the Bank of Springfield.

Online Dove Permits: Online applications are being accepted for Illinois Free Dove Hunting Permits. Hunters may apply on a first-come, first-served basis through Aug. 25 for any permits that remain. For more information on dove hunting permit areas and free dove permits, check the IDNR website at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/dove/Pages/OnlinePermitApplication.aspx

Upland Game Permits: Hunters may apply through Aug. 31 for the Illinois 2018 Free Upland Game Hunt Permit program. Applications must be made online, and successful applicants will receive a confirmation by mail. Application information is available here.

Visitor Survey: The beauty of Starved Rock State Park has attracted generations of visitors. If you have visited Starved Rock, please take a few minutes to help us plan for the park’s future by sharing your experience as a visitor. What facilities, activities and services would you like the park to provide, and what would you improve? To take an online survey, click the link below. Enter your contact information at the end of the survey for a chance to win an overnight stay, breakfast, and trolley tour.

https://www.research.net/r/starvedrockpark

Music at the Museum on Aug. 9: Julie Christensen left school to tour with her first band. The versatile singer-songwriter will perform at the Illinois State Museum’s monthly “Music at the Museum” concert on Thurs., Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. in Springfield. Tickets will be available at the door. For more information on the featured acts and a full series schedule, visit

http://www.ginridge.com/extras/music-at-the-museum/

Becoming an Outdoors Woman: A limited number of reservations are still available for the “Becoming an Outdoors Woman” (BOW) workshop at the Touch of Nature Environmental Center/Giant City State Park on Sept. 28-30. The workshop fee is $240, which includes meals, lodging, class instruction, use of class equipment/supplies, transportation during the workshop, and lots of fun. Participants must be 18 years of age or older. Log onto the IDNR website at this link for more information and registration materials: http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/recreation/BOW/Pages/default.aspx

Native Wildflower Seeds at Conservation World: Stop by the IDNR Education Tent at Conservation World during the Illinois State Fair (Aug. 10-19) for activities for children and adults – and the first 5,000 families can get a free packet of native wildflowers and grasses seeds to develop an at-home pollinator garden.

Doors Open Illinois at the ISM Aug. 11-12: In partnership with the Illinois Office of Tourism, the Illinois State Museum in Springfield will feature free admission for all visitors on Sat., Aug. 11 (open 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.) and Sun., Aug. 12 (special hours 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.) as part of Doors Open Illinois. www.illinoisstatemuseum.org

All Night Family Night at Dickson Mounds Aug. 11-12: Families are invited to view meteors zipping through the sky throughout the night into the pre-dawn hours during a Perseid Meteor Family Night on the observation deck at Dickson Mounds Museum near Lewistown. Doors will open at 10:00 p.m. on Fri., Aug. 11 and close at 5:00 a.m. on Sun., Aug. 12. Kids can also enjoy stories and crafts to take home. Admission is free, and donations to the museum are always welcomed.

Wingshooting Clinics: Wingshooting clinics are planned throughout the summer and fall in Illinois at IDNR sites, cooperating gun clubs and hunting preserves. Most clinics are conducted on weekends. Wingshooting clinics for youth (age 10-15) and women provide instruction on safely firing a shotgun at a moving target with reasonable reliability. Hunter wingshooting clinics are hands-on, and include extensive live fire at a variety of clay target presentations on sporting clays courses specifically designed for teaching typical hunting situations. For the wingshooting clinic schedule and more information, check the IDNR website: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/recreation/wingshooting/Pages/default.aspx

Camping Reservations: Make campsite and shelter reservations for many IDNR sites online through the Reserve America website at www.reserveamerica.com using a credit card.

INPC Meeting Sept. 11: The 230th meeting of the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission will be held on Tues., Sept. 11, 2018, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Henry N. Barkhausen Cache River Wetlands Center, located at 8885 IL Rt. 37, Cypress, IL 62923. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call the INPC at 217-785-8686.

Bluegrass Festival at Dickson Mounds on Aug. 18: Dickson Mounds Museum's first Lloyd Loar's Hometown Bluegrass Festival is set for Sat., Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Enjoy performances by Bill Robinson and Friends, Orpheus Mandolin Orchestra, Mark Dvorak, and Amelia Sweet Bluebird Stamsta. Bill Robinson will be leading a workshop beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sign-up for the open mic begins at 10 a.m. The festival will be held rain or shine. Performances will be held on the Museum's outdoor stage. Admission is free, and donations are greatly appreciated. http://www.illinoisstatemuseum.org/content/lloyd-loars-hometown-bluegrass-festival

Bicentennial Series at ISM on Aug. 19: The Illinois State Museum will host the monthly Bicentennial Speaker Series on Sun., Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. with Illinois State University professor Don Meyer’s presentation “Farming in the Great Corn Belt – 200 Years of Challenges, Choices, and Changes.” The program is free and open to the public. It is part of the “The Culture and Heritage of Illinoisans” series held on the third Sunday of every month through October. The series is presented by the Academy of Lifelong Learning at Lincoln Land Community College in collaboration with the Illinois State Museum.

http://www.illinoisstatemuseum.org/content/farming-great-corn-belt-200-years-challenges-choices-changes

