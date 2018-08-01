SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has amended changes in regulations regarding materials that can be used to construct waterfowl hunting blinds at public hunting sites that would begin with the 2019-2020 allocation period.

IDNR was proposing the restrictions in blind construction materials in an effort to reduce debris in waterways and adjacent property. Some blind materials end up in water bodies or waterways each year when waterfowl blinds degrade or are destroyed by time, ice, floods, or other events. Materials such as metal and plastic fencing, metal panels, roofing materials, and metal poles can litter waterways and create hazards for boaters, anglers, and other site users that can cause damage or injury.

The proposed amendment to the Duck, Goose and Coot Hunting regulations (17 Illinois Administrative Code 590) has been submitted to the Illinois General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) for consideration in hopes of implementing the changes beginning with blinds that are allocated for the 2019-2020 hunting seasons.

IDNR first proposed changes to the regulations earlier this year. After receiving public comments, IDNR identified revisions that are reflected in the proposal that has been submitted to JCAR.

For more details on the history of the change, the amended changes and text of the administrative rule, check the IDNR website at:

https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/adrules/documents/17-59-FAQ-Second%20Notice%20Changes%20in%20Red.pdf

More information on the regulatory process can be found at: http://www.ilga.gov/commission/jcar/default.htm.

