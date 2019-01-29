OGLESBY – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has begun a comprehensive land use and recreation planning process for the 2,629-acre parcel adjacent to Starved Rock and Matthiessen State Parks acquired by the state last fall.

The property – known as the “LaSalle County Property” as part of the IDNR planning process – remains closed to the public while planning for land use and recreation at the site continues.

“The Department appreciates the interest that people have shown thus far, and we will take into consideration public input on the LaSalle County Property,” said Starved Rock/Matthiessen Site Supt. Kerry Novak. “The Department has much to learn from observing and surveying the property, so internal surveys, land use determinations and other factors will be considered prior to scheduling of public meetings inviting additional input.”

As the planning process moves forward, the IDNR invites written comments and suggestions for the site that can be sent via email to DNR.PARKSADMIN@illinois.gov (please put “LaSalle County Property” in the subject line) or by mail directly to:

Illinois Department of Natural Resources

Attn: Office of Land Management

One Natural Resources Way

Springfield, IL 62702

