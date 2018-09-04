Bobcat Permits: Hunters and trappers may apply for a 2018-19 Illinois Bobcat Hunting and Trapping Permit online through Sept. 30. Applicants must submit a $5.00 non-refundable fee. A total of 1,000 permits will be allocated during a lottery and mailed to successful applicants. Season dates are Nov. 10, 2018 through Feb. 15, 2019. The season will close prior to Feb. 15, 2019 if the 2018-19 harvest limit of 375 bobcats is reached. Bobcat hunting is closed during firearm deer season in counties open to firearm deer hunting. To apply for the permit, go to the DNR Direct license and permit system at https://www.il.wildlifelicense.com/start.php

Resident Archery Deer Permits: Resident combination and antlerless-only archery deer permits are available over-the-counter (OTC) from DNR Direct license and permit vendors. Find a vendor link here: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/LPR/Pages/LicensePermitVendors.aspx

Non-Resident Archery Deer Permits: Illinois Non-Resident Archery Deer combination permits are available over-the-counter (OTC) from DNR Direct license and permit vendors. The Illinois Archery Deer Season is Oct. 1, 2018 through Jan. 20, 2019 (except closed during firearm deer season in counties open to firearm deer hunting).

Dickson Mounds Tot Time on Sept. 6: Fishing is the theme for the Dickson Mounds Museum’s Tot Time event on Thurs., Sept. 6 at 9:30 a.m. Tots and their adults will enjoy a presentation by staff from the Illinois River Biological Station, with a variety of live fish from the Illinois River. Participants may also enjoy viewing the station's electric shock boat and speaking with staff regarding some of their latest research. The program will be followed by crafts, snacks, and time to explore the Museum. Tot Time is sponsored by the City of Lewistown, Canton Chamber of Commerce, Havana National Bank, Lewistown VFW Post 5001 Auxiliary, Rusty Melhouse of Edward Jones, and Chris Bennett of Dunfermline at Dickson Mounds Museum near Lewistown.

Harvest Fun at Illinois State Museum on Sept. 8: The harvest in Illinois marks the coming of fall. At the Illinois State Museum’s Super Saturday event on Sept. 8, families can learn about the Illinois harvest through crafts, games, and special activities. Kids can create a bean mosaic, get creative with fruit and vegetable stamping, and learn about historic harvest in Illinois through an interactive game. Parents and families are encouraged to participate. For additional information, please contact events@illinoisstatemuseum.org or phone 217-558-6696. Super Saturdays at the Illinois State Museum are sponsored by Bank of Springfield. The Museum is located in the State Capitol Complex in Springfield.

Youth Deer Permits: Resident and non-resident Illinois Youth Firearm Deer permits are available over-the-counter (OTC) from DNR Direct license and permit vendors. The Youth Deer Hunt is Columbus Day weekend, Oct. 6-8, 2018.

Youth Hunt at Coffeen Lake: IDNR will conduct a drawing on Sept. 8 at Coffeen Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area’s Upland Management Unit for three youth to hunt deer at the site during the Illinois Youth Firearm Deer Season on Oct. 6-8. Youth must apply by sending a postcard with name, birth date, mailing address and phone contact information to the Coffeen Lake SFWA site office, PO Box 517, Coffeen, IL 62017 before Sept. 7. For more info: 618-423-2215.

Firearm Deer Permits: Over-the-counter sales of remaining 2018 Illinois Firearm Deer Permits will begin on Oct. 16. Permits will be sold until quotas are exhausted or until the close of the season, whichever occurs first. Individual hunters can purchase one or more permits beginning Oct. 16, subject to availability.

Lindsay Exhibition: Rare and rarely-seen poems, artwork, and photographs of Springfield poet Vachel Lindsay will go on view in an exhibition opening Sept. 7 at the Springfield Art Association. The exhibition, Vachel Lindsay: Poet, Artist, Visionary, is being presented in honor of the centennial anniversary of the publication of Lindsay’s Golden Book of Springfield and the bicentennial anniversary of Illinois’ statehood. The opening reception takes place on Friday, Sept. 7 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The exhibition will remain on view at the Springfield Art Association until Sept. 29. The Springfield Art Association is located at 700 N. Fourth St. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Admission to view the gallery is free. For more information visit www.springfieldart.org or contact 217-523-2631.

Sandburg Songbag: Marc and Brandi Janssen return to perform at the Sept. 9 “Songbag” concert at the Carl Sandburg State Historic Site in Galesburg. The Janssens, an Iowa City duo, play traditional American music inspired by the first generation of rural recording and radio artists. Their performance will be in the Sandburg site’s barn at 313 E. Third Street in Galesburg. The show starts at 4 p.m. A donation of $5 per person is suggested. The concert is sponsored by the Carl Sandburg Historic Site Association and the IDNR.

INPC Meeting: The 230th Meeting of the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission will be held on Tues., Sept. 11, 2018 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Henry N. Barkhausen Cache River Wetlands Center, 8885 IL Rt. 37, Cypress, IL 62923. For more information, contact the INPC at 217-785-8686.

Public Duck and Goose Hunting Area Permits: Hunters may apply online for the Illinois 2018 Public Duck and Goose Hunting Area Permit program. The second lottery application period deadline is Sept.14 for those unsuccessful resident applicants from the first lottery, residents who didn’t apply in the first lottery, and non-residents. The third lottery application period (open to everyone) will be Sept. 15-28. For more information: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/waterfowl/Pages/OnlinePermitApplication.aspx

Oil and Gas Advisory Board: The Illinois Oil and Gas Advisory Board will meet on Thurs., Sept. 13 at 10:00 a.m. at the Illinois Oil and Gas Association, 824 Ill. Rt. 15, Mt. Vernon, IL 62864. For more information, phone 217-782-3718.

Mining Posters: The IDNR Office of Mines and Minerals has produced a series of 12 posters related to mining in the state. Topics include Chert and Flint; Clay and Shale; Coal and Peat; Fluorite; Fuller’s Earth; Galena, Sphalerite and Pyrite; Industrial Sand; Limestone; Salt and Iron Ore; Sand and Gravel; Saving Species; and Tripoli. Each poster is 24” x 36”. Posters can be ordered through the IDNR online publications page at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/publications/Pages/Order-Form.aspx.

Music at the Museum on Sept. 13: The Illinois State Museum’s “Music at the Museum” concert series will feature The OK Factor – cellist Olivia Diercks and violinist Karla Colahan – on Thurs., Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. The OK Factor write and perform their original music, and their new-classical crossover style has caught the attention of the Minnesota music community in which they live and work. Tickets will be available at the door at the Illinois State Museum in Springfield. For more information on the featured acts and a full series schedule, visit www.ginridge.com/extras/music-at-the-museum.

Kid’s Day – Archaeology at Dickson Mounds on Sept. 15: Celebrate Illinois’ Archaeology Awareness Month with this fun, hands-on program at Dickson Mounds Museum’s “Kids Day – Archaeology” event on Sat., Sept. 15 from 1-3 p.m. Participants will learn how archaeologists study the ancient past through the techniques and tools commonly used at an excavation, how these scientists “read” the artifacts they find, and how these items are sorted, catalogued, stored and used to tell stories of the past. Kid's Day programs are for children ages 5 and up with an adult. Registration is not required. Admission is free. Dickson Mounds Museum is located between Lewistown and Havana off Illinois Routes 78 and 97.

Illinois in Art and Literature at Bicentennial Series Sept. 16 at ISM: Illinois in Art and Literature, 1818 to 2017 is the theme for art historian and educator Laura Mueller’s talk at the Bicentennial Speaker Series at the Illinois State Museum in Springfield on Sun., Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. Mueller will offer a wide-ranging, illustrated presentation surveying depictions of Illinois and its people in art and literature. It will include examples representing many points in time between 1818 and the present, indicating the countless ways in which Illinois has been represented artistically throughout its history as a state. The series is presented by the Academy of Lifelong Learning at Lincoln Land Community College in collaboration with the Illinois State Museum. For more information, call 217-782-0979.

Brown Bag on Sept. 19: An Illinois researcher studying how farming became established in Central Europe will present findings at the next Illinois State Museum Brown Bag lunchtime lecture on Wed., Sept. 19 at 12:00 noon at the ISM Research and Collections Center in Springfield. Did farming populations migrate into the area, or did local hunters and gatherers adopt the farming method? Anthropologist Dr. Lynn Fisher of Illinois State University will present the free program at the ISM Research and Collections Center at 1011 E. Ash St. in Springfield. For additional information, contact events@illinoisstatemuseum.org or 217-558-6696.

Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame Gala: The Illinois Conservation Foundation will host the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame Gala at the Inn at 835 in Springfield on Fri., Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame inductees being honored are Diane Banta, Jerry Beverlin, David Grohne, Sam Oliver, and Steve Widowski. For reservations and more information, go online to: https://www.ilcf.org/portal/upcoming-events-online-registration?EV=745

Museum Day Live Sept. 22: Bring the family to the Illinois State Museum in Springfield on Sat., Sept. 22 to explore Illinois’ rich biodiversity. “Biodiversity Live!” will feature games, activities, and crafts. Wildlife Prairie Park will be doing two live animal presentations at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sept. 22 is Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day Live, and free adult admission ticket vouchers are available online at https://www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2018/ (admission is always free for children and seniors). For additional information, contact events@illinoisstatemuseum.org or 217-558-6696. “Biodiversity Live!” will be sponsored by Bank of Springfield.

JEPC Trapping Permits: A public drawing for the allocation of trapping permits for Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area will be held on Sat., Oct. 6, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. Registration will begin at 1 p.m. at the site headquarters, located approximately five miles southeast of Chandlerville. One permit for each of the five trapping zones at the site will be allocated through a lottery drawing. All persons attempting to enter the drawing must be in attendance, and have a current 2018 trapping license in their possession. For more information, contact Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area, P.O. Box 646, Ashland, IL 62612, or phone 217-452-7741.

Sangchris Lake Trapping Permits: A public drawing for the allocation of Sangchris Lake State Park trapping permits will be held 1 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 13, 2018. Registration will be at 12:30 p.m. at the site headquarters, located approximately six miles southeast of Rochester. One permit for two trapping zones will be allocated through the drawing (Subimpoundment area is now included as another zone open to trapping). Two names will be allowed on the permit, and only those individuals listed will be allowed to trap. All persons entering the drawing must have a current 2018 Illinois trapping license in possession. Persons whose names are drawn must be in attendance. For more information, contact: Sangchris Lake State Park, 9898 Cascade Road, Rochester, IL 62563, or phone 217-498-9208 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Camping Reservations: Make campsite and shelter reservations for many IDNR sites online through the Reserve America website at www.reserveamerica.com using a credit card.

