SPRINGFIELD – A number of Illinois State Parks, State Fish, and Wildlife Areas, State Conservation Areas, and State Recreation Areas will be open to youth waterfowl hunting during the 2021 North Zone Youth Waterfowl Hunt, Central Zone Youth Waterfowl Hunt, South Central Zone Youth Waterfowl Hunt, and South Zone Youth Waterfowl Hunt, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced today. Federal sites that fall under the IDNR waterfowl administrative rule that will be open for the youth hunts also are listed below.

Horseshoe Lake State Park (Madison County) dates are Oct. 23-24.

At most sites, regulations that apply during the regular waterfowl hunting season apply during the Youth Hunt. Hunters should check for changes to site-specific regulations and procedures. During the Youth Hunt, the bag limits are the same as during regular seasons.

As part of the Youth Hunt, hunters age 17 or younger may hunt ducks, geese, coots and mergansers as long as they are accompanied by an adult at least 18 years of age. The accompanying adult cannot hunt these species but may participate in other open seasons if allowed at the site.

Youth hunters must have a Hunting License, Youth Hunting License, or Apprentice Hunting License. The youth hunter or his or her appropriately licensed accompanying adult must have a valid FOID card. Youth hunters age 15 or younger are not required to have state or federal duck stamps, however, youth hunters age 16 and older must have federal duck stamps even if they are using an Illinois Youth License. Hunters are not required to have an Illinois duck stamp unless they are age 18 or older (NOTE: this is a change from previous regulations). Although Illinois Youth Hunting Licenses are available for hunters up to age 18, federal waterfowl hunting regulations do not allow hunters over age 17 to participate in youth hunts. Additional information about hunting license requirements and regulations can be found in the 2021-2022 Digest of Illinois Hunting and Trapping Regulations here: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/HuntTrapDigest.aspx

Participants in the Youth Hunt will be required to observe all guidance from the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health at the time of the hunts regarding face coverings and social distancing.

Special youth hunts taking place through the Youth Waterfowl Hunting Permit or other youth-only hunts at IDNR sites, are open only to youth hunters age 10–17. These 2021 special hunts include:

• Banner Marsh State Fish and Wildlife Area (Oct. 23, 24)

• Black Crown Marsh (Oct. 16, 17)

• Clinton Lake State Recreation Area - Salt Creek and Disabled units (Oct. 23)

• Donnelly/DePue SFWA (Nov. 7)

• Larry D. Closson State Habitat Area (Oct. 23)

• Marshall SFWA – Duck Ranch Unit (Oct. 23, 24)

• Spring Lake SFWA – Spring Lake Bottoms Unit (Nov. 14)

• Southern Illinois youth waterfowl hunt – Union County and Horseshoe Lake SFWA (Dec. 28).

All other youth hunts are open to those ages 17 and younger.

All waterfowl hunters, including those participating in the Youth Hunt, are required to register with the Harvest Information Program (HIP). In order to register with HIP, hunters will need to have their hunting license number available. Hunters should register for HIP at the license vendor when they buy their hunting license or online through the IDNR website.

The lists of state and federal sites to be open during the Youth Waterfowl Hunts in the North, Central, South Central, and South zones are below.

2021 North Zone Youth Waterfowl Hunt (Oct. 16-17) - State and Federal Sites Open

Chain O’Lakes State Park

Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area

Heidecke Lake SFWA

Lake DePue SFWA

Sinnissippi Lake SFWA

Mississippi River Pools (All located in North Zone)

William W. Powers State Recreation Area

2021 Central Zone Youth Waterfowl Hunt (Oct. 23-24) – State and Federal Sites Open

Anderson Lake SFWA

Banner Marsh SFWA

Braidwood Lake SFWA

Clinton Lake SRA

Coffeen Lake SFWA

Freeman Mine

Henderson Creek SFWA

Horseshoe Lake State Park (Madison County)

Horseshoe Lake State Park (Madison County) (Gabaret, Mosenthein, Chouteau Island Units)

Kankakee River State Park

Marshall SFWA

Marshall SFWA - Sparland Unit

Mazonia SFWA

Meredosia Lake

Mississippi River Area (MRA) - All sites managed by MRA

Mississippi River Pools (All located in Central Zone)

Momence Wetlands State Natural Area

Pekin Lake SFWA

Quincy Bay

Ray Norbut SFWA

Rice Lake SFWA

Sanganois SFWA

Sangchris Lake State Park

Shelbyville SFWA

Spring Lake SFWA

Starved Rock State Park

Weinberg-King State Park - Spunky Bottoms Unit

Woodford SFWA

2021 South Central Zone Youth Waterfowl Hunt (Nov. 6-7) - State and Federal Sites Open

Campbell Pond

Carlyle Lake SFWA

Kaskaskia SFWA

Kinkaid Lake SFWA

Mississippi River

Oakwood Bottoms

Pyramid State Recreation Area (Captain, Denmark, Galum, and East Conant Units)

Rend Lake Project Land and Waters

Shawnee National Forest

Ten Mile Creek SFWA

2021 South Zone Youth Waterfowl Hunt (Nov. 13-14) – State and Federal Sites Open

Bluff Lakes

Cache River SNA

Cape Bend SFWA

Chauncey Marsh SNA

Crab Orchard NWR

Cypress Pond SNA

Deer Pond SNA

Devil’s Island

Dog Island

Fort Massac (Kerr Farm Unit)

Horseshoe Lake SFWA (Alexander County)

LaRue Swamp

Mermet Lake SFWA

Mississippi River

Newton Lake SFWA

Saline County SFWA

Sielbeck Forest SNA

Shawnee National Forest

Union County SFWA

For more information on Illinois waterfowl seasons, check the IDNR

Illinois Digest of Hunting and Trapping Regulations 2021-22, which is available at IDNR offices and online through the IDNR website at:

https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/HuntTrapDigest.aspx

For information on IDNR’s Youth Waterfowl Hunting Permit special hunts go to:

https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/waterfowl/Pages/OnlinePermitApplication.aspx

For IDNR site-specific information:

Hunter Fact Sheets - https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/FactSheets/Pages/default.aspx

Hunt Illinois – https://huntillinois.org/

