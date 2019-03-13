SPRINGFIELD, IL – Remaining 2019 Illinois Spring Turkey Hunting permits will go on sale over-the-counter (OTC) on Tuesday, March 19 at 8:00 a.m.

Since not all vendors were set up to sell permits on Tuesday, March 12 as scheduled, DNR is providing this additional opportunity.

“In fairness to all turkey hunters, I decided to delay the start of over-the-counter sales for an additional week,” said Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Director Colleen Callahan. “Since not all of our vendors were able to process sales, some hunters would have been able to purchase permits, while others would not, and DNR is committed to making this a fair process for all hunters.”

The IDNR will publish a list of vendors that are able to sell OTC permits on March 19. Those hunters located too far from a listed vendor will be able to call the IDNR beginning March 19 at 217-782-2965 and purchase a permit by phone. Permits will be mailed to those hunters who purchase by phone.

For more information on turkey hunting in Illinois, visit: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/TurkeyHunting.aspx

