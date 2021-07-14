SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced grant applications are now being accepted for the Illinois Habitat Fund Special Wildlife Funds Grant Program. The deadline to apply is Aug. 2, 2021.

The program enhances game and non-game wildlife habitat through projects developed by not-for-profit organizations and governmental entities. Funding for the Illinois Habitat Fund Special Wildlife Funds Grant Program comes from the sale of Habitat Stamps to sportsmen and sportswomen.

For information on how to apply for a Habitat Grant, visit:
https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/grants/Pages/Habitat-Funding-Opportunity.aspx

Forms and the Notice of Funding Opportunity for grantees to apply can be found by visiting this webpage: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/grants/Pages/Special-Wildlife-Funds-Grant-Program.aspx

For any additional questions or assistance please contact Susan Duke by email at susan.duke@illinois.gov or call 217-785-4416.

You can search for all current state funding opportunities by visiting this webpage:
https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/GATA/Grants/SitePages/CSFA.aspx.

