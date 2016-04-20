Sites Closed Indefinitely Due to Electrical and Trash Service Interruptions

SPRINGFIELD, IL – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced today that Ramsey Lake State Recreation Area near Ramsey and Horseshoe Lake State Park near Granite City will be closed indefinitely. Ramsey Lake is being closed due to termination of electrical service. Horseshoe Lake will close April 25 due to termination of trash and electrical service. There is no estimate of when either site might reopen.

Ramsey Lake site staff will report to Coffeen Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area. The phone number is (217) 537-3351. Horseshoe Lake staff will report to Frank Holten State Recreation Area. The phone number is (618) 874-7920.

Ramsey Lake campgrounds and picnic shelters were open at the time of the closure. IDNR will contact campers with reservations to work out other arrangements or refunds.

Camping at Horseshoe Lake was to begin May 1, but will not open on that date. IDNR will contact people with camping and shelter reservations to work out other arrangements or refunds.

The Department intends to reopen these parks as soon as services are restored.

