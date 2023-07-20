SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is accepting grant applications for the State Pheasant Fund Special Funds Grant Program and for the Illinois Habitat Fund Special Funds Grant Program through Aug. 1.

The Pheasant Fund program enhances pheasant habitat through projects developed by nonprofit organizations and governmental entities. The Habitat Fund program enhances game and non-game wildlife habitat through projects developed by nonprofit organizations and governmental entities. Funding for both programs comes from the sale of Habitat Stamps to sportsmen and sportswomen.

Prior to applying for either grant, entities must be registered and current in the state’s Grant Accountability and Transparency Act grantee portal.

This year, all applications will be accepted online in the Amplifund online portal. To apply for a Pheasant Fund grant, follow this link. To apply for a Habitat Fund grant, follow this link.

Click here for more information about Pheasant Fund grants. Follow this link for more information about Habitat Fund grants. Email susan.duke@illinois.gov at IDNR with any additional questions.

Search for all current state funding opportunities by visiting https://gata.illinois.gov/grants/csfa.html.

