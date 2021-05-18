SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is accepting applications for grants through the Snowmobile Trail Establishment Fund (STEF) and Local Government Snowmobile (SNOW) grant programs now through June 1, 2021.

The Illinois STEF and SNOW grant programs are offered annually through the IDNR.

The primary purpose of the Snowmobile Trail Establishment Fund Grant Program is to provide financial aid to eligible private, not-for-profit snowmobile clubs for the purpose of assisting such organizations to construct, maintain and rehabilitate snowmobile trails and facilities on public lands, designated roadways, or private land opened to such use in the state. The STEF grant program provides financial assistance to eligible local snowmobile clubs and organizations to help them construct, maintain, and rehabilitate snowmobile trails and facilities on public lands and designated road right-of-ways or on private lands open to public snowmobile use. The following types of projects are among those eligible for STEF funding: trail clearing, signs and fencing, lease of equipment necessary for facility construction, and warming shelters/restrooms.

The primary purpose of the Illinois Snowmobile Grant Program is to provide financial aid to government agencies to develop, operate, maintain, and acquire land and/or equipment for snowmobile trails, trail maintenance, and trail side facilities that are open and accessible to the public in Illinois for snowmobile use.

Article continues after sponsor message

The STEF program is a state-financed program enacted by Sections 9-1 and 9-2 of the Snowmobile Registration and Safety Act [625 ILCS 40/9-1 and 9-2]. Funds for the program are derived from snowmobile registration fees and for that reason require the use and oversight of a public entity’s procurement guidelines to ensure the proper stewardship of the funds.

The SNOW program is a state-financed program. Funding for the grant program is derived from revenue generated by snowmobile registration fees, fines, and bond forfeitures pursuant to the Illinois Vehicle Code [625 ILCS 40/9.1].

Applications must be submitted to the IDNR by 5:00 p.m. on June 1, 2021. The Notice of Funding Opportunity can be found at: https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/GATA/Pages/default.aspx

Consult the IDNR website at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/Grants/Pages/SnowmobileTrailEstablishmentFund.aspx for more information, or call the IDNR Grants main line at 217-782-7481.

More like this: