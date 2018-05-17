SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) is announcing the launch of the Quality Scorecard for group homes for individuals with disabilities, known as Community Integrated Living Arrangements (CILAs), and State Operated Developmental Centers (SODCs).

The Quality Scorecard increases transparency and promotes accountability by sharing important information about services in CILAs and SODCs across Illinois. On the CILA Quality Scorecard, for the first time, families and the general public have a view of where services are delivered through an interactive map, by whom, and how those providers are performing in key areas. Key safety metrics include the last time the CILA has been surveyed by the IDHS licensure unit, information about complaints to the IDHS’ Office of the Inspector General (OIG), and number of substantiated OIG investigations. It will also include capacity and service offering information like total number of residents and the availability of 24-hour care. On the SODC Quality Scorecard, IDHS provides information about SODCs beyond what has been historically shared in SODC reporting.

“We are excited about this new resource that will help families in their process of finding safe and suitable homes for their loved ones with disabilities. We have a responsibility to protect the most vulnerable in this state and the status quo was not cutting it,” said IDHS Secretary James Dimas. “People with disabilities and their families wanted more transparency and less confusion while maintaining the dignity of choosing their own homes. We heard their concerns and we created the Quality Scorecard.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Quality Scorecard is just one step in Illinois’ agenda to promote transparency and safety in the community for people with disabilities. According to the United States Department of Justice, people with disabilities are 2.5 times more likely to experience violence than people without disabilities. The Quality Scorecard aims to identify settings where violence and abuse are more prevalent in order to help families make informed decisions about their loved one’s care.



"Under Secretary Dimas' leadership, and through this extraordinarily inclusive initiative, we have taken an important step toward increasing transparency, accountability, and quality in our service delivery system,” said Director Greg Fenton of the Department of Developmental Disabilities.

Stakeholders were engaged from the very beginning of the Quality Scorecard process so all parties would be able to provide feedback. Initial stakeholder feedback was used to develop the Quality Scorecard prototype, which was reviewed in over a dozen meetings. This process is a remarkable example of collaboration not only within state government, but also throughout the community.

Well-known advocate and President of McManus Consulting, Ed McManus, was one of many stakeholders who provided valuable feedback during the process. “I appreciate the degree to which IDHS sought stakeholder input to the scorecard design,” said Mr. McManus.

The Quality Scorecard integrates various types of data across IDHS. The data collected helps IDHS determine if these homes are abiding by the established quality and safety standards in order to be licensed by the state. IDHS Office of the Inspector General (OIG) is tasked with investigating any allegations of abuse, neglect or exploitation in CILAs and state operated facilities. Prior to the Quality Scorecard, the data collected by IDHS had been relayed to the public through various lengthy reports on the IDHS website.

More like this: