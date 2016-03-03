Transforming government in Illinois includes changing how industries are regulated

CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (“IDPFR”) hosted its first Turnaround Town Hall (“Town Hall”) meeting on Wednesday, February 24th at the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago. The Town Hall was inspired by Governor Bruce Rauner’s Turnaround Agenda to transform government in Illinois.

The Town Hall focused on the real estate related professions regulated by IDFPR’s Division of Real Estate (“DRE”) and provided an opportunity for stakeholders to interact with IDFPR Secretary Bryan Schneider, DRE Acting Director Kreg Allison, and DRE staff. Approximately 30 professionals representing over 10 real estate industry organizations participated in the Town Hall.

"It was a pleasure to attend the Town Hall meeting. The culture of inclusion brought forth by Secretary Schneider and Acting Director Allison is refreshing,” said Joe Castillo, Representative for the Chicago Chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals.

Secretary Schneider and Acting Director Allison led conversations on regulatory rules, legislation, fees, testing services, enforcement, education, communication and IDFPR’s recently announced paperless initiative. The conversations were fruitful, informative, and open.

"As President of the Illinois Association of REALTORS, I was impressed with the openness and cooperative environment of the first Real Estate Town Hall meeting. It was equally encouraging to listen to Secretary Schneider and Real Estate Director Allison's forward thinking and awareness of the issues facing our industry. We see this Town Hall meeting as a spring board for future discussions within the permissible guidelines to serve as a resource and a partner with IDFPR,” said Mike Drews, President, Illinois Association of REALTORS

IDFPR’s mission is to utilize Responsive, Innovative, Transparent, and Efficient (R.I.T.E.) governance to create an ideal regulatory environment that (1) allows economic growth to flourish in Illinois and (2) effectively optimizes consumer choice.

Secretary Schneider said, “The Town Hall was organized and implemented with IDFPR’s mission in mind. The Town Hall for real estate was just the beginning of many more conversations to come.”

IDFPR plans to host additional Turnaround Town Halls with other industry groups that it regulates in the future.

Acting Director Allison thanked the participants for the engaging conversations, excellent feedback, and strong commitment to the future. “Engaged licensees are invaluable for the task of transforming how an industry is regulated,” said Allison.

