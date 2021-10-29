ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County Police Department Division of Criminal Investigation is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying partial human remains that were found on October 8, 2021, in Coldwater Creek near the intersection of North Highway 67 and Highway 367.

On October 8, 2021, St. Louis County Police officers responded to the 6700 block of Finchdale Court. Upon arrival, Officers located partial human remains. An extensive search of the area failed to locate any further remains. The following information was able to be determined by further investigation:

An adult male approximately 6’00” - 6’06”

Previous ankle break (healed)

Shoe size is 10 ½ (found wearing a grey and black Sketcher shoe – example image is attached)

The St. Louis County Medical Examiner believes the partial remains were in the water prior to being located for a possible duration of 3-8 weeks.

Detectives are asking the public for any information they might have.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.?

