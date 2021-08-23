JACKSON FAMILY HONORED BY 4-H: The family of Ida Mae Jackson was honored as the Illinois 4-H Foundation Family Spirit Award. Pictured from early 2021 are (front, left to right) Eric Eade (grandson of Ida Mae Jackson), Jillian Eade (wife of Eric Eade), Amanda Eade (granddaughter of Ida Mae), Ida Mae Jackson, Jayda Schrum (great-granddaughter of Ida Mae), Chris Schrum (granddaughter of Ida Mae), Olivia Schrum (great-granddaughter of Ida Mae); (back) Michael Waite (husband of Sarah Mae Waite), Sarah Mae Waite (daughter of Ida Mae), Michael Eade (husband of Wilda Eade), Wilda Eade (daughter of Ida Mae), Zachary Watkins (future grandson-in-law of Ida Mae), Stacy Dagg (granddaughter of Ida Mae), Dustin Dagg (grandson of Ida Mae), Dennis Dagg (husband of Mary Ann Dagg), Mary Ann Dagg (daughter of Ida Mae), Chad Schrum (husband of Chris Schrum), Jacob Schrum (great-grandson of Ida Mae), Edwin Jackson (grandson of Ida Mae).JEFFERSON COUNTY – As a young girl living through the depression, Ida Mae Riggs faced many challenges, but her mother and 4-H were constants in her life. For four generations, the values of 4-H and family still guide the Jackson Family. Their legacy is honored as the 2021

