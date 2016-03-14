For the next 22 days, the House of Representatives will be on their Spring Break. House Republicans tried to stop the Chamber’s adjournment, but House Democrats chose their month-long vacation instead. Governor Rauner called this move outrageous and believes lawmakers should be in Springfield negotiating to find solutions to our state’s current problems.

Chicago Tribune

Under the direction of Democratic leaders who control the schedule, the Illinois House adjourned last week until April 4.

Confused about why the House would head home for a month in the midst of a state budget crisis? Well, then, you simply don't appreciate the fact that your state representative must be exhausted. Lawmakers have gathered in Springfield for a handful of days — fewer than a dozen since January — and they need four weeks of spring break to rejuvenate. Keg stand, anyone? Beach volleyball? Probably not, but lawmakers won't exactly be governing while earning their $70,000-and-up salaries…

Sending them home is like putting a "Gone Fishing" sign on those fancy copper-plated Capitol doors.

Quad City Times

Go. Take a look at the Illinois House schedule for the next month. We'll wait.

Yes. It's blank. Party once again came before governance in Springfield…

Kicking off for a politically motivated month-long vacation puts the real priorities of Illinois's elected class on full display.

State Journal-Register

If you walked into the state Capitol, it might not seem like a building that's the site of a slow-motion crisis that keeps getting worse by the day…

When crises happen in the rest of the professional world, calendars get adjusted, plans get changed and people get to work. It's a safe bet that leaders at state universities and social service agencies around Illinois are working overtime as they figure out how to survive the loss of funding…

Speaker Mike Madigan possesses the power to alter the calendar and shorten or eliminate the break. But he chose not to do that, and it's hard to imagine any motive other than political gamesmanship.

The Southern Illinoisan

Thumbs down to House Speaker Mike Madigan for scheduling Daylight Savings Time break on top of pre-spring break on top of Easter break on top of the well-deserved Spring break, and not scheduling a session until April 4.

Yes, it's irresponsible, but it also underscores the perception that he sees budget compromise with the governor as a game to be won rather than a duty to the citizens of Illinois.

Belleville News Democrat

Too bad Illinois House members feel no sense of urgency or emergency. No budget. No college spending authorization or help for the needy students who are not getting their tuition grants and may need to drop out. Time for a nice, month-long rest for the weary lawmakers of Springfield…

The capitol building is on fire. Lawmakers cannot pretend Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner can put it out by himself when there is a drip of dollars coming in and an all-consuming debt standing at $7.25 billion.

Herald & Review

The General Assembly is hardly a "nose to the grindstone," organization. According to the General Assembly’s own records, the House and Senate have each been in session less than 15 times since Jan. 1. Senate sessions are scheduled for next week, but the House doesn’t plan to meet again until April 4.

Such a schedule might be acceptable if the state was operating smoothly. But the state, as we all feel every day, is entering its ninth month without a state budget. While legislators are enjoying their "spring break," the rest of the state is suffering because the government has not performed the most basic of its functions…

This political posturing was tiring a long time ago. It’s clear that Madigan has little desire to work with Rauner, even on the most basic of issues. It’s also clear that Madigan’s House Democrats, despite what they say at home, are not capable of acting independently.

Peoria Journal Star

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is quite correct that it is “outrageous” for House Speaker Michael Madigan to let his lawmakers off until April 4.

…he's right, this communicates not only that those representatives have nothing to do, but intend to do nothing even in the midst of a budget crisis.

