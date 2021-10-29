WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Congressional Football Game (CFG) and U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) are encouraging those who cannot attend the 2021 Congressional Football Game in person this year to consider making a donation directly to the USCP Memorial Fund online. Proceeds from the game benefit the USCP Memorial Fund and other charities.

“This year has been especially difficult for the United States Capitol Police and the losses we have suffered,” said USCP Chief Tom Manger. “Not a day goes by that we don’t think about Officer Brian Sicknick and Officer William Evans, and how they made the ultimate sacrifice in support of our critical mission.”

“The brave men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police are our heroes. They’ve been through a lot this year, and we need to come together to support them and their families,” said Congressman Rodney Davis (R-IL), who serves as a CFG co-captain. “The Congressional Football Game is a great opportunity to raise funds for the Capitol Police Memorial Fund. If you’re unable to attend the game in-person this year, you can still donate to the USCP Memorial Fund online.”

"We in Congress are able to do our job because the Capitol police show up every day and do their job,” said Congressman Jimmy Panetta (D-CA), the other CFG co-captain. “As Democrats and Republicans come together on the gridiron to try to beat the Capitol Police, we do it to help them and their families by supporting the Capitol Police Memorial Fund. Although the tragedy of January 6 highlighted their bravery and sacrifice, the Capitol police deserve our recognition every day. The annual Congressional Football Game is a way everybody can come out and support them and their families and honor their service."

The Need to Donate to the Fund

The attacks on January 6 and April 2 prompted the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund to distribute several hundred thousand dollars to USCP families. Before January 6th, the Memorial Fund had approximately $800,000. Today it has nearly $400,000. More than 80 officers were also injured on January 6.

The Memorial Fund was originally established after Officer Jacob J. Chestnut and Det. John Gibson died defending the U.S. Capitol from a lone gunman on July 24, 1998. After the 2017 Congressional baseball shooting, lawmakers expanded the Memorial Fund to allow financial support to employees who sustained serious line-of-duty injuries.

Since 1998, the Department has only been able to receive written checks. During the last few months, the USCP Office of Financial Management, with the assistance of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, established a new online portal to receive electronic donations. Contributions to the Memorial Fund are tax-deductible.

About the Congressional Football Game:

Started in 2004, the Congressional Football Game was first organized to honor and support the men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police and to support the families of fallen officers.

The biennial showdown features Members of Congress and former NFL players facing off against the U.S. Capitol Police. The game is a family-friendly event that includes entertainment and spirited competition on the field while bringing together Congressional and law enforcement communities in support of worthy causes.

