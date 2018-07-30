ALTON - Classic summer favorites, The Beach Boys, came to Alton Sunday with the remaining members.

They played the Liberty Bank Riverfront Amphitheater to a sold out crowd Sunday, and Alton Mayor Brant Walker said the event was possibly the largest event of the summer in Alton, adding the event was inches from perfect, if only the weather would have cooperated.

"People stayed the whole time, even when it started to rain," Walker said. "It was like a sing along. They may be from the 60s, but everybody knows the songs, even if you don't know how you know them, you sing along."

Everything from the legendary band's epic catalogue was part of the show, including seasonally appropriate albums as "Endless Summer," and "Pet Sounds," which has seen a revival through younger generations through its inclusion on several lists from music publications and websites throughout the 2000s when it was considered by many to be the best album of all time.

Article continues after sponsor message

Walker said the event would have been absolutely perfect if not for the rainfall in the middle of the show.

Robert Stephan a spokesperson for the Liberty Bank Amphitheater Commission, said he thought the Beach Boys Concert went very well considering the rainy weather organizers battled.

“We were pleasantly surprised that folks who bought tickets showed up, regardless of the weather,” Stephan said. Stephan said Brian Wilson, the main song writer for the Beach Boys and front man, did not perform and is not presently traveling with the rest of the legendary band.

In some ways, Stephan saw the night as magical with the Beach Boys, an American iconic band on the Alton riverfront.

“It was a good day for Alton,” Stephan said. “We are grateful that the community is responding to what we are attempting to do. The Beach Boys did a great job and they sound just as people remember them from decades ago. I think people had a great time and they really enjoyed themselves on the Alton riverfront.”

More like this: