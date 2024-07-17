ALTON – Dan Carter has stepped down as head softball coach at Alton High School after a 24-year career that saw him have a record of 474-326 for the Redbirds, which includes two IHSA regional championships in a total of 32 seasons as coach.

“Alton High School would like to thank coach Carter for his leadership over the softball program for the past 24 years,” Alton High athletic director Chris Kusnerick said in a press release announcing his resignation, “with a total of 32 years coaching Redbirds softball.”

The Redbirds went 10-14 during the 2024 season, losing in the Class 4A regional to Belleville West at Edwardsville 4-2.

Carter will continue to be girls volleyball and softball coach at Alton Middle School, and a search for a new coach will begin in the fall.

“The position will be posted early in the fall,” Kusnerick said in the press release, “and the plan is having a new coach hired this fall, so they can map out the plans for the program, and implement their plan of action moving forward with the Redbird softball program.”

