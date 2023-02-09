ALTON - Last year’s hit new winter festival will be returning to Alton later this month. Ice Jam at the Dam, held at the National Great Rivers Museum on February 18th, will highlight winter experiences that can be had along the river, along with winter-themed movies, live music, animal shows, and more.

From 10:00 am – 4:00 pm, the public is invited to visit the National Great Rivers Museum for a wide array of wintery activities. Behind the museum at the foot of the Melvin Price Locks and Dam, local organizations will have educational booths where visitors can learn about winter wildlife, view bald eagles, and hear about the Lewis and Clark over-wintering at Camp Dubois alongside a replica of the White Pirogue boat used on their expedition. Expert Rangers will offer campfire programs while families roast s’mores at fire pits and enjoy hot chocolate and live music. Melvin Price Locks and Dam will also be open for guests to tour as they please, with tour guides and eagle-viewing scopes on top of the structure offering even more to experience.

Of the many participating organizations, Old Bakery Beer Company will be in attendance with warm chili as well as Shivers Frozen Custard to help you double down on your icy experience.

“We’re super excited to grow this event into a keystone winter experience for the entire region,” said Natural Resources Specialist and Park Ranger Corrinne O’Brien. “With more partners and food options than last year, we’re looking forward to all the winter fun we’ll be able to offer the community.”

Inside the museum, stay warm with family-friendly movies inside the facility’s large theater. Frozen, Planet Earth: Ice Worlds, and Happy Feet will add to your frozen fun and will be shown for free at 10:30 am, 12:30 pm, and 1:30 pm respectively. Or, purchase tickets to live animal shows being provided by TreeHouse Rehabilitation Center and learn how local wildlife weather the region’s winter. Tickets are available for purchase in advance, and animal shows will be offered at 11:00 am, 12:30 pm, and 2:00 pm.

“With live music and an array of family-friendly activities, our intention for Ice Jam at the Dam is to encourage visitors to recreate outdoors throughout the winter season and have fun while doing so,” said another Natural Resources Specialist and Park Ranger, Paige Laughhunn.

Proceeds from animal show tickets and the sales of popcorn and s’more kits will all go to support the Meeting of the Rivers Foundation, which is the nonprofit that supports the National Great Rivers Museum as well as its educational programming. Raffle tickets will also be on sale for donated prizes, including four Cardinals tickets, a Shivers gift card, a gift basket from Old Bakery, and more.

For additional information please contact Allison Rhanor, Museum Director, at 618-462-6979 or visit www.mtrf.org.

